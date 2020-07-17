‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: The Beginning Of Genoa City

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, July 20 teases the very beginning of the CBS Daytime drama. Viewers get to take a trip back to March 26 and 27, 1973, when episodes were only 30 minutes, which means they get to see the first two installments of the soap opera that survived more than 47 years. Brad Elliot makes his way to the city through unlikely circumstances and both the Brooks and Foster families debut.

On the first, The Young and the Restless episode for Monday, the mysterious Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick) arrives in Genoa City, according to SheKnows Soaps. Brad received a beating, and when he would’ve chosen to go home to his pregnant wife or the hospital, instead, he decided to hitch a ride with a trucker, and a clip of the scene appeared in next week’s preview video below. He had no idea where he would end up, so it was a surprise when he found himself in Genoa City.

A pregnant Barbara (Deidre Hall) searched for Brad, but somebody told her that he had died. After all, Brad mugged, carjacked, and then beaten up. Then, the thief who took the car ended up getting into a horrible accident, which left the vehicle smashed beyond recognition, and the driver dead, so authorities presumed it was Brad.

The second episode of The Young and the Restless introduced the legendary Brooks and Foster families. Jill Foster (Brenda Dickson) dreamed of owning a nail salon one day — it was her ticket to the type of life she truly wanted to live. As for Greg Fooster (James Houghton), he wanted to become a lawyer, so that was what he was off doing. Finally, Snapper Foster (William Grey Espy) decided that his goal was to be a doctor. The doctor-to-be also enjoyed playing the field, so he had two women on a strong — Sally (Lee Crawford) and Chris (Trish Stewart). Oh, the drama that love triangle might cause.

Chris’s father, Stuart Brooks (Robert Colbert), decided to have a talk with Snapper about his intentions. Both Stuart and his wife Jennifer (Dorothy Green) felt quite protective of their daughters’ hearts, and they did not want somebody like Snapper to play Chris for a fool. Brad happened to end up at the same restaurant as Stuart and Snapper, and he overheard their conversation. When the check arrived, Brad found himself unable to pay for the bill, which left him with a problem. However, Stuart ended up picking up the check, which changed the course of Brad’s life. He chose to stay in Genoa City and ended up having a career at the newspaper.