Katya Elise Henry Rocks A Red Bikini On Instagram

Instagram fitness model Katya Elise Henry recently took to the platform to share a six-second clip of herself in a red two-piece that left little to the imagination. She shared the upload with her 7.6 million followers on Friday, July 17.

Katya stood in the bathroom for the video, which she filmed on her phone using the reflection of the mirror in order to capture a full body shot. She posed in front of the sink and obscured her face with her phone, which she held with one hand. She bent her other arm at the elbow and placed her hand against the side of her head.

She stood in front of a white door that made her sun-kissed skin glow and made the bright red swimsuit stand out.

Katya’s bathing suit top featured triangular cups that barely covered her buxom bust, which nearly fell out of the garment. Her ample cleavage was on full display. The top rode up on her chest, and her underboob was visible.

The model arched her back, which puffed out her chest and made her booty pop, making the video even more seductive.

Her fans had full view of her tanned and toned midriff. Katya’s bathing suit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique.

Her long, jet-black locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her shoulder in pin-straight strands that reached past her chest. In the footage, she tugged at her hair.

As for her jewelry, Katya chose to accessorize with a gold bangle on her wrist.

In the caption of the post, Katya gave her followers an update on her figure and fitness routine, writing that she plans to stay “consistent in the gym, lifting heavy,” as well as increasing her carb intake.

In the comments section of the video, her fans were eager to tell Katya that they admired her, as well as what they thought of her latest swimsuit look.

“Source of motivation,” shared one social media user, punctuating their comment with a sparkle emoji and a cat face with heart eyes.

“Whatever your routine consists of is working, don’t stop,” wrote another person, including a flame emoji.

“You’re gorgeous,” complimented a third follower.

“Beautiful,” declared a fourth fan, adding two smiley faces blowing kisses to their message.

At the time of this writing, the post reached more than 82,000 views, 40,000 likes, and over 250 comments.