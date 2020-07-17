August Alsina Says He Still Considers Will & Jada Pinkett Smith As His ‘Family’ After Revealing Interview

August Alsina has nothing but kind words to say regarding his ex-girlfriend Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith.

The R&B crooner spoke to Vulture about the now-viral Red Table Talk episode between the power couple, per Us Weekly. As The Inquisitr previously shared, the twosome discussed being separated several years ago, which led to Jada and August’s affair. Their revealing talk came after August initially confirmed that the rumors about his love with the actress were, in fact, true.

During the interview, the “Make It Home” singer said he didn’t watch the 12-minute interview between the Smiths. However, he was able to see sections of the discussion through people in his camp who gave him the information.

“I saw small clips floating on Instagram and kinda backed off Instagram,” he said. “But it’s definitely been brought to my attention by people around me.”

After the Red Table Talk conversation premiered on Friday, July 10, it was a buzzed-about topic on social media. One of the most discussed moments from the episode was when Jada referred to her and August’s affair as an “entanglement” before Will made her clarify the true nature of their dynamic. August said he did see the part when Jada used the term to describe their situation, and couldn’t agree more with her assessment.

“If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that,” he shared with the outlet. “I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic.”

In addition to being in agreement with everything the Smiths discussed, August confirmed that he still has a lot of love for the entire family. He described them as, “beautiful people” and says he still thinks of them as his “family.” The singer also said that due to their history, he didn’t want them to be seen in a negative light when he first disclosed the romance with The Breakfast Club host, Angela Yee. According to August, both Will and Jada were able to see the interview before it was released to the public.

August and Jada’s relationship began after he was introduced to her through she and Will’s son, Jaden Smith. Initially, the pair were close friends, but things shifted when she thought she and her husband were going to split up for good. Once they reconciled, Jada said she and August lost touch and haven’t spoken since the relationship ended. However, a source close to the family said she and Will are happy the affair was revealed back in June.