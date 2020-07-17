Sadie Robertson Celebrates The Weekend In New Instagram Photo

Sadie Robertson looked flawless as she posed outside.

Ducky Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to Instagram on Friday, July 17, to share a new photo of herself as she celebrated the start to the weekend. The 23-year-old looked stunning as she posed outside for the photo.

Robertson posed on a deck near a wooded area. She used both arms to hoist herself up over the wooden gate, dangling her feet freely. She smiled as she looked into the distance while taking in the scenery. A vast yard and vegetation were visible behind her and a blue sky could be seen overhead.

Robertson sported a pair of high-waisted, light-wash denim jeans by the designer Alexander Wang. The pants were rolled up at the ankle and featured logo tape along one side. She paired the pants with a yellow tank top with spaghetti straps that showed off her fit physique and toned figure. The author and businesswoman accessorized with a pair of white Nike sneakers with pale yellow accents that matched her top.

In her caption, Robertson included lyrics from Rebecca Black’s infamous 2011 single Friday. The song discusses the anticipation of this particular day of the week from a high schooler’s perspective. Robertson concluded the nostalgic caption by wishing that 2020 was more like 2011.

Robertson’s post quickly racked up likes and got more than 100,000 of them in no time. Her many fans took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment her on her stunning looks and outfit. Other people shared how much they look up to her and strive to be like her.

“Love the caption and you! You are inspiring and gorgeous!” one fan commented.

“I was just transported back to middle school,” joked another person, referencing the lyrics included in Roberston’s post.

“Wow you’re so beautiful and becoming such a light to us all, may you continue to show the truth of God’s way,” a fan of Roberston’s told her.

“What a caption. Rebecca Black brings me back,” one more fan joked.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Robertson has a lot on her plate now as she balances a clothing line, as well as an online community entitled Live Original. Most recently, she launched a new app called LO sister, which is now available via the Apple App Store. The app was designed to help Christian women all over the country connect with one another.