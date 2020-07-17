California Governor Gavin Newsom’s New Guidelines Order Virtual Learning In Several Counties

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 case numbers in his state, as well as the nation at large, California Governor Gavin Newsom has set new guidelines for “learning and safe schools,” which have effectively deemed that the majority of his counties must keep their school campuses closed until such a time that certain public health standards can be met.

In introducing the new guidelines, Newsom further declared that “health data will determine when a school can be physically open – and when it must close – but learning should never stop,” indicating that students would continue to be taught virtually, with $5.3 billion in funding being earmarked for the continuation of learning during the pandemic.

Newsom shared his pandemic plan for schools during a news conference on Friday; it was also released on his office’s official web site.

The governor’s new criteria for the opening of schools clarified that the California Department of Public Health uses six data indicators, including the number of new infections per 100,000 residents, positive test rate and the fluctuation in hospitalization rate, among others, in determining whether a specific county will be put on a monitoring list. In order for a county on the list to reopen its schools, that county must have remained off of the list for 14 consecutive days.

As of this report, 32 of California’s 58 counties were on the monitoring list, including Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Diego County, per CDPH. Counties that have not been on the list for the previous 14 consecutive days can now resume in-person instruction.

Newsom’s plan also included mask requirements for anyone attending classes on-campus (at the third-grade level and above). Meanwhile, students in second grade and below are strongly encouraged to wear some type of face covering.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Additionally, social distancing will be enforced, with CDPH mandating that all adults must remain at least six feet away from each other and from children, while students “should maintain six feet of distance from one another as practicable.” Regular testing for COVID-19 infection has also been recommended.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump and members of his administration, including U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, hold the decision that schools must reopen for in-person instruction this fall, with the president goign so far as to threaten the withholding of federal funds from institutions that fail to do so.

Per data from CDPH, California saw a record 11,694 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on July 7, and has continued to flirt with and/or exceed 10,000 new daily cases each day since setting the mark.