Ellie O’Donnell Sizzles In A Black Sports Bra & Louis Vuitton Joggers

Ellie O’Donnell looked nothing short of gorgeous in a new update she shared to her Instagram page on Friday, July 17. The British model rocked a tiny sports bra, matching it with a pair of Louis Vuitton joggers that flaunted her fit physique.

In the brand-new photo, Ellie was photographed outdoors, dressed in her revealing ensemble. She did a squat near a building and confidently flaunted her toned physique in front of the camera. She posed sideways and angled her right hip to the side. The influencer placed both of her hands on her left thigh and faced the photographer with a serious look.

The shot captured a glimpse of her ample assets and her flat stomach. The glass doors behind her showed a reflection of the blue sky filled with clouds, as well as some lush greenery surrounding the property. It also appeared that she applied a filter on the image as the colors seemed enhanced. Ellie wore a black sports bra that boasted a plunging neckline that showcased a nice amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The thick straps went over her shoulder, highlighting her slim arms.

She matched the top with dark-colored jogging pants made of soft, velvet fabric. The bottoms looked so comfortable and a little baggy. The waistband perfectly hugged her slender waist, emphasizing her toned midsection. She completed her sporty look with a pair of Nike sneakers.

Ellie accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses that featured dark lenses, which covered her eyes from view. She also wore a gold pendant necklace that hung low on her décolletage. As for her hairstyle, she left her highlighted blond tresses down and styled in sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, the hottie mentioned that she was “on set.” She also revealed that her Air Jordan trainers were from a shop called WyldSneaks. Ellie also shared a discount code, which her fans could use on the store’s website.

The latest share has accrued more than 11,400 likes and over 200 comments in less than a day of being live on Instagram. Many of her eager fans dived into the comments section to praise her incredibly tined figure, while some other followers raved about her facial features.

“OMG! I love your shoes and pants. You are so chic and gorgeous!!!” one of her fans commented.

“You look amazing! Your hair looks so soft and manageable, despite being so blond. Stunning!” gushed another admirer.

“You are the best. The queen of Instagram. I like your whole attire, by the way,” a third social media user added.

“The pants are out of this world,” a fourth follower wrote.