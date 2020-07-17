Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Her Perfect Physique In A Pink Bikini

Los Angeles-based fitness model Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram page on Friday evening and treated her 920,000-plus followers to a hot picture.

In the snapshot, Lauren could be seen rocking a light pink, two-piece bikini that perfectly accentuated her enviable figure. It included a tiny top that boasted triangular cups, two thin straps that tied behind her back, and a thin string that ran across her chest. The top allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts while also drawing attention toward her taut stomach and perfect abs.

Lauren teamed the top with equally skimpy string bottoms that were pulled up high on her slender hips to showcase her sexy thighs. The racy ensemble also enabled her to flaunt her lean legs. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

The blonde bombshell accessorized with a pink-and-blue tie-dye hat to complement her bikini. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple by only opting for two gold chain pendants that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Malibu, California. The shoot took place outdoors in broad daylight. It was apparently a garden as a lot of grass could be seen in the background. To pose, Lauren could be seen sitting on the road, leaning against a short wooden fence. She extended one of her legs forward and folded the other one, looked away from the camera, and touched her hat.

In the caption, she asked her fans where they are from. She also added a comment and informed users that she was born and raised in San Francisco’s Bay Area, but is currently living in L.A.

Within an hour of going live, the photo racked up more than 5,300 likes. In addition to that, many of Lauren’s followers took to the comments section and shared about 217 messages to praise her amazing figure. Others enthusiastically mentioned their locations.

“Love the bathing suit and bucket hat!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn those abs tho!” another user chimed in.

“I am from Brooklyn, New York. Pink is your color as you truly shine in it. Just gorgeous!” a third followed wrote.

“I’m from Canada but I want to be where u are!” a fourth admirer expressed his wishful thinking.

Lauren has lately been sharing a lot of beachwear pics on her IG timeline. As The Inquisitr previously reported, only a day ago, she posted a video in which she could be seen flaunting her physique in a yellow and gray two-piece swimsuit.