Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Sports Bra

Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.5 million followers with her latest Instagram look, posing in nothing but a sports bra and panties that left little to the imagination. The fitness model shared the two-photo post on Friday, July 17, much to the delight of her fans.

Qimmah wore a white cotton bra with straps that curved around her shoulders. The top featured a U-shaped neckline that flaunted her ample cleavage. The garment stretched across her chest. The tiny top showed off her toned arms, sculpted midriff, and enviable abs. Her diamond belly button piercing glinted.

She sported sky blue briefs that hugged her every curve. The underwear dipped low on her lower abdomen but rode up high on her hips, showcasing her fit physique.

Her long, dark hair appeared mussed at the crown of her head, with strands falling over her ears in a carefree fashion. Her tresses curled around the nape of her neck and were tossed over one shoulder, tumbling down to the top of her chest in slight waves.

In both pictures, Qimmah posed against a neutral-colored wall, which made the bold hues of her two-piece set stand out even more.

In the first shot, the model looked directly at the camera, her eyes half-lidded and her chin tilted upwards. Her lips were parted and her pearly white teeth shone brightly in the light. She pulled on the straps of the bra, pushing her bust together and giving the photo a seductive vibe.

She posed from the side in the second snap, her mouth open. She maintained eye contact with the lens. This time, she tugged on her panties, once again making the post even more steamy.

Qimmah’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise.

“Gorgeous and fit,” gushed one fan, adding five trophy emoji to their post.

“Wanna b u,” wished another person.

“Damn,” simply responded a social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Sweet doll. Muscles and beauty that goes together wow a Friday knockout,” shared a fourth follower, including two black hearts and two smiley faces with heart-eyes in their message.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram set was double-tapped more than 11,000 times and received more than 100 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Qimmah Russo fans know, she frequently shares pictures on her Instagram account of herself emphasizing her fit figure in skimpy outfits. Most recently, she showed off her assets in a skintight, rainbow-colored dress.