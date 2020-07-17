Lara Trump Causes A Stir After Her Dog Tears Up A Nancy Pelosi Doll

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump shared a video via her Twitter page that quickly generated a lot of buzz. The clip that she posted on Thursday evening showed her dog using a doll of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as a toy to toss around and Lara seemed fairly delighted with the situation.

Lara and her husband, the president’s son Eric Trump, have two children together. Both Luke, 2, and Carolina, 10 months, were in the clip along with their dog Ben.

The clip first showed Ben with a doll in his mouth and he was tossing it around and chewing on it. Soon Lara could be heard asking Luke what the toy was called, and the little boy responded “Nancy.”

Lara held the doll close to the camera to show that it was of the House speaker. In her Twitter caption, she joked about how she was a big hit in their home.

It appeared that this was a dog chew toy that is available for sale online which is an exaggerated version of Nancy dressed in a red pantsuit.

Over the course of about 20 hours, Lara’s video had been watched almost 345,000 times. It was liked more than 23,000 times and shared by almost 6,000 people.

Nancy is a big hit at our house! ???????? pic.twitter.com/rUPic011CP — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) July 17, 2020

The post also sparked a flurry of nearly 2,000 comments, and it appeared that there were significantly more negative replies than positive ones.

“That is disgusting behavior to teach a child,” one person responded via Twitter.

“She’s someone’s grandmother. You should be teaching your children to respect their elders and differing opinions. Apple doesn’t fall far,” another critic tweeted.

“You are a family member of the president of the United States. This behavior is repugnant… You can have all the money in the world, but you’re still just common grifters,” someone detailed.

A few people asked where they could get one of these for themselves and others noted that they have one at their house and that their pups love them as well.

“That’s what I’m talking about! Beautiful family and your children are beautiful! Love and prayers for you and your family!” said a supporter of Lara and her crew

This is not the first time that Lara has generated some chaos after sharing something about someone on the other side of the aisle. In January, she mocked the stutter of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and it did not take long for her to get a lot of pushback on it.

Despite the criticism, it did not appear that Lara responded to any of the comments after posting the video, either negative or positive. Given that it had been on her social media page for nearly 20 hours as of this writing, it also did not appear that she was feeling compelled to delete it at all either.