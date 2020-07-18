Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Not Taking Back Her Previous Dog Bogart For This Surprising Reason

Though many had believed that Meghan Markle would reunite with her German shepard-Labrador mix Bogart after she returned to the United States, sources are now claiming that she has decided against taking back her former pet.

According to The Sun, insiders have claimed that the reason behind the heart-breaking move is because Bogart did not get along well with the Duke of Sussex.

“Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry,” a source close to the former Suits actress claimed.

“Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada,” the insider added.

“He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband,” the friend concluded on the move.

This likely comes as a surprise to fans as it was not the original reason given by the couple for the decision to leave Bogart behind. Though Markle’s beagle Guy made the journey to England, the Sussexes claimed that Bogart was “too old” to make the trip and would be staying with friends in Canada (per The Daily Mail).

Sources said that, at the time, the Sussexs’ staff in Windsor found the decision to be “strange” but did not want to get involved.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Despite the fact that the duchess has decided against seeing Bogart once more despite returning to the United States, she had previously spoken warmly of her pet.

“He’s my first dog ever. I didn’t grow up with dogs. I was in LA and I went to this… rescue,” the Tig founder had said of Bogart’s adoption story, detailing how Ellen DeGeneres then walked into the shelter and convinced the duchess to take Bogart home.

“And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to,” the actress added.

Bogart was a frequent presence in the duchess’s social media, often appearing in pictures, especially with Guy.

Guy has since been given another companion, a black Labrador named Oz. Oz has stayed with the family as they moved from Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom to Canada and in California.

The news about Bogart come amidst mixed reports of the Sussexes’ happiness at their life in Los Angeles. Though the former actress has felt at home in her native city, it has been alleged that the prince has found the adjustment to be challenging. In fact, some insiders have even referred to the prince as feeling “lost,” as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.