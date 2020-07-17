WWE News: CM Punk Pays Tribute To John Cena With Heartwarming Tweet

CM Punk and John Cena were rivals in WWE, but their feud doesn’t extend to the outside of the ring. Punk took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the legendary superstar, thanking him for their classic match at Money in the Bank 2011.

The tweet saw Punk reminisce about the historic match, which remains one of the few of the promotion’s bouts in recent history to receive a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer. The former superstar clearly has fond memories of the showdown, and he made sure to show his respect for everyone involved.

“I did a thing nine years ago. Couldn’t have done it without @JohnCena, @WWEArmstrong and most importantly the fans. That crowd, that atmosphere is something I’ll never forget. Thank you all.”

Punk’s followers also agreed with his sentiment. One described the occasion as “the most breathtaking piece of storytelling I’d ever seen in the ring.” Another noted how it gave them “goosebumps.” These opinions were echoed throughout the comments section.

The response from the social media users suggests that the spectacle is regarded by many wrestling fans as one of the best in history. Punk’s post also indicates that it was one of the most memorable experiences of his own career.

The match was the catalyst for a storyline that saw Punk leave the company as the World Champion. This was shortly after his infamous “pipebomb” promo, in which he blurred the line between fiction and reality by sharing his frustrations with the company on a live episode of Monday Night Raw. The storyline became known as the “Summer of Punk,” and saw him become an even bigger fan-favorite.

Punk’s latest tweet is a rare celebration of his wrestling career. Since he parted ways with the sports entertainment company in 2014, he has mostly distanced himself from his legacy as an in-ring competitor. He has since found success as an actor and MMA commentator.

However, the former world champion has been embracing the industry more since becoming a pundit for Fox Sports 1’s WWE Backstage, suggesting that he no longer holds any grudges toward the promotion. He was involved in a dramatic lawsuit following his release, and it caused some bad blood between both parties.

Punk’s in-ring days appear to be over, but he hasn’t ruled out lacing up his boots again. While he’s stated that he’d never completely rule out returning to WWE, it’s unlikely as Vince McMahon reportedly doesn’t want to work with him again.