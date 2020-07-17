Brian Austin Green ‘Seems Happy’ In Relationship With Tina Louise, Source Claims

According to a source for People Magazine, actor Brian Austin Green is officially dating model Tina Louise. In May, he and Megan Fox announced that they were officially splitting up. Since then, Fox has moved on publicly with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, while Green has been linked to a few women.

Now it would appear he and Louise are exclusive with each other.

“Brian is dating and seems happy with Tina. He isn’t seeing anyone else.”

The insider revealed that he and Louise had become “serious enough that he wants to only date her right now.”

The publication also mentioned a recent Instagram interaction between Green and the Australian beauty. The actor recently celebrated his 47th birthday on Wednesday and shared a sweet picture of himself hanging out with his three kids, Bodhi, Noah, and Journey.

Green posted a snap of himself “lighting the candles on his birthday cake on Instagram Thursday.”

Louise took to the comments section to respond to the cute pic, writing, “Awwwww. Beautiful moment. Happy Birthday.”

Aside from People, Green himself spoke with TMZ about his new girlfriend earlier this month.

At the time, he said the two had just met the first time they were photographed together and that he thought she was “really cool.”

He alleged they had just met the day they were photographed together after having lunch at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles called Sugar Taco. Louise is a co-owner of the popular eatery.

That said, he and the Transformers actress are still technically married.

“He and Megan still have to figure out if they want to file for divorce or not,” said the source.

Another insider recently revealed to the publication that while Green was warming up to the idea of dating again, he still “values his relationship” with his estranged wife.

Rumors have been swirling about the possibility of a relationship between Louise and Green for a few months now since they have been spotted hanging out multiple times.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Louise and Green were photographed holding hands and cozying up to one another while enjoying the sites in Agoura Hills, California. They allegedly walked through a neighborhood and then grabbed lunch.

Aside from Louise, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, was previously linked to 25-year-old Courtney Stodden. He alleged that the two were just friends, but Stodden has gone on record to call him a “womanizer.”

She claimed the two had a physical relationship and that Green had been playing her along with multiple other women.