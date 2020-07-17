Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Skintight Swimsuit For Latest Update

Model Viktoria Varga flaunted her athletic body in two photos in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she sported a body-hugging swimsuit that gave fans a view of her stunning figure, while she displayed two different moods.

The 28-year-old recently bid farewell to the Middle East, where she spent the last few months, and tagged her location in these snaps as Li Neuli Country Club in San Pantaleo, Italy. She stood outdoors in front of a clay wall as partial sunlight lit up her skin.

Varga wore her long blond hair down and parted to the right side of her face. She rocked a skintight white swimsuit that appeared to be crochet. The top wrapped around her chest, and a wooden hoop connected to the bottoms. This exposed section treated fans to a glimpse of the model’s flat abs.

For the first pic, Varga was filmed with her body slightly turned to the side as she leaned against the wall. The fashion designer bent her left leg up, and held her right hand up. She looked off-camera and had a large smile across her beautiful face. Her tanned skin popped against the orange backdrop.

In the second shot, the model struck a similar pose, but this time she had a sultry glare while looking off-camera. Varga raised her left hand near her ear. For this snap, her full face was visible. Viewers were treated to a glimpse of her toned legs, and a hint of her curvy backside.

Varga included a caption that asked fans which look they preferred, and she added a slew of hashtags.

The photos were uploaded Friday afternoon for her 472,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the sunny pics, and over 7,700 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over four hours after the post went live. The Hungarian had over 100 comments in short order, and her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Fans left compliments in both English and Italian, and several responded to her caption.

“Definitely a smile, every time. Have a fantastic weekend,” one fan replied.

“Always a smile,” another wrote while adding several emoji.

“A smile always wins,” one follower commented.

“Smile,” a fan responded alongside a smiling heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga scintillated fans in a small blue bikini, as she stood in the doorway of her hotel room balcony. The spicy snap offered fans a full view of her slender figure. That post garnered over 10,000 likes.