Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Skimpy Pink Look That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse delighted her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking-hot snap in which she flaunted her incredible body in an outfit that left little to the imagination. The look was from the brand Dolls Kill, and she tagged the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The top portion of Abby’s ensemble featured a scandalously low neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched around her neck, and two thicker straps criss-crossed her stomach. Small portions were cut-out over her sides, exposing even more skin, and the entire garment covered barely anything at all.

The bottom of the ensemble featured little more than a horizontal band of fabric that covered part of her stomach and an inch or two of her thighs. Abby’s toned legs were exposed, although she appeared to be sitting on the ground and leaning against a cream-colored seat. Though the background was somewhat dark, few details of the space were visible, including a kitchen counter with a few bar stools pulled up to it. She seemed to be near a window, as natural light gave her a bronzed glow and made her look like a golden goddess.

Abby’s choice of footwear wasn’t visible in the shot, but she added a few accessories, including a pair of hoop earrings and two delicate necklaces that she layered. The necklaces drew even more attention to her cleavage, and Abby draped one arm across her thigh while the other hand went to her face. She gazed seductively at the camera in the smoking-hot snap.

Her long blond locks were tousled, and cascaded down her chest in a look with a sexy bedhead vibe. She paired the picture with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 1,100 likes within 14 minutes. It also received 144 comments from her eager fans.

“Ugh you’re perfect,” one follower wrote, including some heart emoji in the comment.

“Golden and glowing,” another added, captivated by Abby’s bronzed skin.

“You are the sunshine that brightens our life. Your beauty is truly spectacular,” a third fan remarked.

“Wow what a incredibly breathtaking beautiful beautiful view,” another follower commented.

Abby seems to be loving hot pink ensembles lately. Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a steamy selfie taken in a bedroom. Though the room itself had a neutral color palette, Abby provided a burst of color in her outfit choice. She wore a crop top and matching midi skirt that looked stunning on her fit figure.