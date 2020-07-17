Lyna Perez Sizzles & Displays Curves In Black Bikini: ‘Hi’

Lyna Perez teased her Instagram followers with her latest flirty bikini post.

In her post, Lyna took the spotlight against a background of tropical plants, green trees, and a blue sky with wispy white clouds. A textured blue pillow also sat beside the reality TV star in the shot. She posed sideways, looking back over one shoulder at the camera’s lens, and she pursed her full pout slightly. The model wore a cut tan sunhat with butterflies embroidered on it atop her head to protect her face from the sun. Her golden highlighted hair cascaded from underneath the headwear down Lyna’s back and over one shoulder in soft waves. She appeared to have on a sparkly earring that showed from beneath a piece of her hair.

Lyna wore a black string bikini top with a ruched cup that protected her modesty and showcased a lot of her sideboob. A string crossed her ribcage and tied in the middle of her back, and the top’s cups featured a ruffle underneath her breasts. Only a bit of the bikini’s matching bottoms showed in the shot. A tiny string rose over her hip and seemed to connect to some fabric near her lower back. Lyna’s sexy pose showcased her curvy hip and backside, as well as her shapely thigh, and her flat stomach remained partially hidden by the placement of her arm.

In the caption, Lyna indicated that she loved butterflies, and her followers responded positively to the post. Almost 41,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and nearly 800 left a reply for the model.

“The most perfect woman alive! I love you, my angel,” gushed one fan who also left a red rose, heart, heart eyes, and kiss smilies for the reality TV star.

“Lyna, it’s been over a year since I started following you on IG, and believe me, it was literally one of the best things that I’ve ever done. Since then, I’ve literally liked all of your lit and insanely beautiful posts. You’re truly such an amazing, beautiful, sweet, kind, and inspiring person. ILYSM,” a second follower declared.

” I truly wish and hope that I could get a chance to meet you someday in person bc you’re genuinely such a sweet and a kind human person,” wrote a third devotee.

“Absolutely stunning! OMG! Wow! What a masterpiece,” a fourth replied.

The Inquisitr reported that Lyna has shown off her curves in several bikinis recently. Among her latest was a photo of herself wearing a tiny peach suit with a sarong tied around her waist.