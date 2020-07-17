Camila Bernal Flaunts Her Bad Girl Attitude In Tiny Black Thong

Sizzling Instagram celebrity Camila Bernal thrilled her 1.3 million fans with her stunning figure in her most recent post. The image received over 5,000 likes within the first half hour it was uploaded on Friday afternoon.

The voluptuous model was standing in front of a clean white backdrop. She was photographed from just above the knees, capturing all of her voluptuous thighs. She faced the camera straight-on.

She also had on a tiny black thong that left little to the imagination. The thin straps were pulled high on her insanely curvaceous hips, landing just below the most slender part of Camila’s tiny waist.

Her shoulders were squared, but her left knee appeared to have been slightly bent, which cocked her hips and created the tiniest crease between her upper thigh and the fabric of her thong.

Her back was arched and abdominal muscles engaged. Her left elbow was bent and she casually rested her palm on one of her incredibly round cheeks.

In her right hand, she held a single crimson long-stemmed rose in full bloom. Camila placed her arm just off to one side, so the shape was illuminated by the light background.

The bright glow from the camera flash was reflected in Camila’s enormous chocolate brown eyes, and the diffused brightness gave her olive complexion a warm, even tone. Her skin looked smooth and flawless.

She pressed her full lips together and arched one perfect eyebrow. She gazed at the camera with a intensely serious expression, validating the sentiment in her caption.

Her dark hair was parted in the center and appeared to have been ironed straight. It spilled over her left shoulder, trailing just past the curve of her breast.

Camila also wore a fitted black t-shirt with a round neck. The hem was pulled all the way up and tied in a loose knot at the center, just below the roundness of her bust. The bottom was even with the sleeves of the shirt, revealing the long, slim lines of her hourglass figure.

A large white heart with stylized cutout black eyes was clearly printed across the chest. The placement was such that the bottom portion of the heart mirrored the shape of her cleavage underneath.

There appears to be a similar, although much smaller, red heart in the design, but it was partially obscured by the drape of her hair.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Camila regularly flaunts all sides of her amazing physique for her fans.