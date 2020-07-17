Heather Morris Promises To Do ‘Something Everyday’ In Rememberance Of Naya Rivera

Heather Morris recently shared how she plans to honor her pal and former Glee co-star, Naya Rivera.

On Friday, July 17, Morris posted about Rivera on her Instagram page. In the photo, which you can see here, the two friends photographed themselves mid-laughter in the close-up selfie. The actress and dancer then wrote a lengthy caption that expressed how she will always be there for her late friend and her family.

“The messages are going to trickle out. But you’re still here with me. And I’m not done remembering your legacy,” she wrote. “You would tell me ‘you look so skinny’ EVERY TIME you saw me and it made me giggle slash I loved it and when I told you how it made me feel…you said, ‘Well I’d always like to hear that I look skinny so I make sure to make others feel good like that.'”

John Shearer / Getty Images

After she shared another touching moment that she and Rivera had together, Morris added how close the two remained up until her untimely death. She said the friends had a “play date” with their children that were supposed to take place this week. Upon her death, Rivera left behind her 4-year-old son, Josey. Morris has two boys- Owen and Elijah Hubbell. The Spring Breakers star also remembered the funny moments she had with her friend, like her love for martinis and her undercover smoking habit. At the end of her tribute, Morris said she will do everything in her power to ensure the Step Up actress is remembered by her.

“I’m doing something every day to honor your strength and it helps me to feel close to you,” Morris wrote. “I love you, Nay.”

The touching post from Morris is one of the many ways she has spoken out on behalf of Rivera. As many fans of Glee will know, the actresses’ characters, Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez, respectively, were involved in an on-screen romance for multiple seasons. Once the news broke that Rivera had gone missing, her friend was one of the many Glee stars that helped to search for her body after she was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8.

On Monday, July 13, the mother of one’s body was found in Lake Piru after the police and her loved ones searched for her for five days. According to E! News, the Ventura County Medical Examiner revealed that the multitalented star’s cause of death was accidental drowning, which was listed in her autopsy. Rivera was 33-years old.