Jessica Sunok Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In A Tiny Striped Bikini

American social media model Jessica Sunok went online on Friday and posted a very steamy photograph on her Instagram page to titillate her 600,000-plus followers.

In the snapshot, the 23-year-old model — who initially rose to fame after winning the Tuner Evolution Philly bikini competition — could be seen rocking a tiny, blue-and-white-striped two-piece bathing suit that boasted triangular cups held together with the help of thin straps that tied behind her neck and a string that ran across her chest.

The minuscule garment struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she not only flashed an ample amount of cleavage but also teased her fans with a glimpse of sideboob.

Jessica teamed the bikini top with equally skimpy string bottoms that she tied high on her slender hips to accentuate her perfect waist-to-hip ratio. The sexy ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and thick thighs.

The Raleigh, North Carolina native tied her hair in a ponytail with a blue, bow-shaped scrunchie and let her locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, Jessica opted for a pair of small drop earrings, and a pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

The shoot took place outdoors and Jessica posted two snaps. In the first photograph, she could be seen perching on a gray tiled wall, holding her hands behind her head, and turning her face to one side. She also puckered her lips.

The second image was quite similar to the first one but it was slightly more up-close. In this particular picture, Jessica lifted her chin and looked away from the camera.

Within eight hours of posting, the snaps amassed more than 18,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Jessica’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 180 messages to praise her curvaceous figure and sensual sense of style.

“You’re literally the definition of perfection,” one of her followers commented.

“Wow, babe, you are such a stunner!!” another user wrote.

“Beautiful picture and amazing body. Love it!” a third follower chimed in.

“Oh, you gorgeous girl! You stole my heart,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several of her fellow models and IG notables also liked and commented on the snap, including Abigail Ratchford, Brittney Palmer, Sofia Bevarly, and Kindly Myers.

Jessica posts her hot pics on the photo-sharing website almost every week. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, on July 7, she uploaded another image on her page in which she was featured wearing very revealing black bathing suit.