‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Sizzles In Plunging Swimsuit While Posing In A Pool

The CW star flaunted her fantastic figure in a revealing one-piece.

On Friday, July 17, Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch shared a sizzling snap with her 20.1 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 25-year-old actress posing in a pool on a sunny day. A fence, trees, and potted plants can be seen in the background. Madelaine was bathed in golden light, making her skin look absolutely radiant. She flaunted her fit physique in a plunging white swimsuit with cut-out detailing. The revealing one-piece put her incredible curves and lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Madelaine shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized sunglasses. As for jewelry, she wore hoop earrings, a delicate necklace, and a bracelet worn on her right wrist.

For the photo, Madelaine sat on what appears to be an outdoor chaise lounge cushion that she had placed in the pool. She leaned back and bent her knees, using her hands to stabilize herself. The actress turned her neck to look off into the distance.

The stunner pulled back her red hair in a bun, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face. She also sported a vampy pedicure, with her nails painted a deep burgundy color.

In the caption, Madelaine noted that self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic has made her experiment with “new things,” seemingly in reference to the cushion in the pool.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 1.3 million likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“So pretty,” gushed a fan, adding a string of pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You are very beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” remarked another admirer.

“Omg you are perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used emoji to express their admiration for the actress. This included Madeleine’s Riverdale costar, Lili Reinhart, who left a smirking face emoji in the comments section.

The CW star is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that Madeleine was spotted in Los Angeles, California, wearing black bike shorts that accentuated her toned thighs. She paired the shorts with a gray-and-white tye-die sweatshirt and black tennis shoes. She also had covered her lower face with a black mask, presumably to prevent the spread of COVID-19.