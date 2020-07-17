Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Cleavage In A Plunging Mini Dress On Instagram

Chiara Ferragni took to her Instagram page on Thursday to tease her 20.4 million followers with a sultry new snapshot. The famous Italian influencer posted a picture of herself showcasing her assets in a plunging mini dress.

In the photo, Chiara was photographed indoors, seemingly inside a hotel room. Avid fans of the internet personality know that she has been traveling mostly within Italy lately for work-related reasons. In today’s post, she was in Florence.

She posed by sitting on the edge of a bed, placing both of her hands in between her thighs. Her shoulders were uneven as she angled her face, showing one part more than the other. She looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Apart from the lamps behind her, sunshine also filled the room from the glass windows. It illuminated the whole area, which made the place conducive for indoor photography.

In the update, Chiara rocked a sexy pink dress with intricate yellow prints. The strapless garment was seemingly made of silk fabric. It boasted a low-cut neckline that displayed her décolletage. It had a snug fit around her chest, which pushed her breasts inward, making her cleavage look prominent. The piece boasted an A-line cut as it was tight around her slim waist, highlighting her flat tummy. It was loose towards the bottom with a length that reached her upper thighs.

In the caption, Chiara revealed that the dress part of her “new collection.” She also mentioned that she’s excited about the upcoming launch.

For the occasion, Chiara wore her blond hair in a side part and styled straight with very loose waves at the ends. She ditched all of her accessories, letting her attire shine.

In under a day of being posted on the popular photo-sharing app, the social media share received more than 380,000 likes and upward of 1,000 comments. Chiara’s fans and followers from all over the world dived into the comments section to compliment her. A lot of her admirers told her she looked hot, while some followers wrote of their admiration for her beauty. Countless eager fans were left speechless and opted to use various emoji to express themselves instead.

“I cannot wait to get my hands on the new outfits!!! I am a fan since the beginning, and I have watched you grow from a blogger to a full-time entrepreneur and mother. I really admire you as a person,” a fan wrote.

“Hottie! I have adored your designs and looks. You make me want to buy them all,” another follower commented.

“The design is similar to Versace. I love the color too! You are so beautiful,” a third admirer added.