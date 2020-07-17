Bruna Rangel Lima Soaks Up The Sun In A Thong Bikini

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram account to share a recent upload that depicted the model in an orange bikini that showcased all of her curves. She posted the two-photo set on Friday, July 17, much to the delight of her 4 million followers.

Bruna tagged the location of sultry images as Zoni Beach in Puerto Rica. It appeared to be a gorgeous day, with a cerulean sky taking up the majority of the shots. Green mountains rolled in the background as turquoise waves lapped up on the shoreline.

Bruna rocked a teeny two-piece that left little to the imagination. The top of the swimsuit boasted two strings that tied around her back. While her chest was mostly hidden by her arms, a hint of sideboob peeked out from the triangular cup. The bottoms were cut into a thong bikini that flaunted her curvaceous derriere.

In both pictures, she laid on her stomach in the sand, white-crested waters splashing underneath her. Her booty popped in the sunlight. Her long hair was wet, and appeared to be a brunette hue. Her locks curled around the nape of her neck and fell down her shoulder in slight waves.

The first shot depicted Bruna making direct eye contact with the camera, her lips slightly parted and her pearly white teeth on display. In the second snap, she closed her eyes, a serene smile on her face.

In the caption of the post, Bruna asked her fans if they missed her, adding side-eyes for effect.

In the comments section of the slideshow, Bruna’s followers were quick to praise her latest beachy look. Some fans opted to leave rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, while others wrote her longer messages.

Some had the jokes.

“God just be dropping off angels on the beach now huh?” replied one social media user.

Others were in awe of her beauty.

“Gorgeous,” said a second follower, punctuating their comment with an orange heart.

“What a babeee,” complimented a third person, including three cat faces with heart eyes.

Others still liked the thong two-piece — or specifically, what it showed off.

“Bootyful sun kissed booty!” declared a fourth fan, including multiple positive emoji.

The sexy Instagram set racked up close to 40,000 likes and received more than 350 comments at the time of this writing.

In one of her most recent posts, Bruna opted to wear another skimpy bikini, this one also a thong two-piece. She showed off the racy swimsuit in a sexy video that was once again filmed on the beach.