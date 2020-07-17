Brooke Evers Leaves Little To The Imagination In An Incredibly Skimpy Bikini

Australian social media star Brooke Evers sent the pulses of her 615,000 Instagram followers racing after posing in the tiniest of bikinis.

The swim set was a bright neon coral color. The shade not only offered a fun pop of color against the bright blue sky beyond, but also expertly highlighted Evers’s sun-kissed skin.

The bikini top was a triangle style, with strings that tied at the back to fasten the garment. The bottom was even skimpier than the top; the design was the tiniest of thong cuts, leaving little to the imagination. Strings tied at the waist to further accentuate her hourglass figure.

Evers kept the rest of her look simple, wearing no jewelry and opting for a fresh-faced look. Her long blond locks were styled into beachy waves that cascaded down her back to reach her midriff.

Evers posed by angling her body sideways to the camera in order to best flaunt her enviable curves. She looked over her shoulder, giving fans a smoldering gaze while her left hand rested on her thigh.

Serving as the backdrop to the photo was a stunning clear sky in addition to both the bright blue waters and white foam of the ocean. The location was geo-tagged as Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. The city is well-known for its long sandy beaches as well as its vibrant surfing spots and community.

In her caption, Evers confessed that she wouldn’t be going “anywhere for a while.”

Fans loved the sultry new update, awarding it over 16,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

“My mind is blown with your beauty,” proclaimed one awestruck fan, who added a mind-blown emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Help me find my jaw,” joked a second, along with the monocle-face symbol.

“I’m not sure that I could ever be convinced to leave somewhere like that,” gushed a third, referencing Evers’s caption.

“[One hundred percent,] pure booty perfection!!” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with a smiling face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Brooke had been a famous figure pre-social media thanks to a long career in the entertainment industry, where she has worked as a television personality, model, actress, and even a DJ.

Evers first found fame in 2008 after she won the Zoo Weekly “Beach Babe of the Year;” following the sought-after title, she won contracts with companies including Billabong Australia, Mrs. Palmers Surf, and Quicksilver Worldwide.

The Australian stunner had previously floored fans earlier this summer after playing the ukulele while modeling a revealing nude bathing suit. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the sizzling update earned close to 12,000 likes.