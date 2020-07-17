Noah Cyrus Poses In Leather Star-Shaped String Bikini Top & Cowboy Hat For Diplo Collaboration Video

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The singer recently collaborated with producer Diplo on his new song “On Mine” and shared a snapshot of herself in one of the outfits she wore in the music video.

The “Make Me (Cry)” songstress stunned in a black star-shaped string bikini top that was incredibly skimpy. The garment made out of leather helped display her decolletage as well as her midriff. Cyrus wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted black jacket that she left to hang off her shoulders. The item of clothing featured long tassels and was paired with matching high-waisted pants. To complete the ensemble, Cyrus opted for black leather heels and a cowboy hat of the same color. She accessorized with numerous chains and kept her nails short with no polish. The entertainer styled her dark hair in two long plaits but left the front to frame out her face.

Cyrus treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the 20-year-old was captured sitting down on a wooden bench. Cyrus parted her legs and rested both hands beside her. She closed her eyes and tilted her face up to the sun that was beaming on her.

In the next slide, Cyrus posted a close up of the photo which gave fans a better view of her facial expression.

For her caption, she referenced the title of her collaboration with Diplo and tagged his username.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 675 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“Oh my God, I want the whole outfit!” one user wrote.

“THE SERVE OF THE CENTURY WE ARE NOT WORTHY,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re a dream,” remarked a third fan, adding the flame emoji.

“You have beautiful skin Noah,” a fourth admirer commented.

To date, the music video for the collaboration has been watched just under 1 million times since July 8 and is located somewhere with stables and horses. You can watch it in full on Diplo’s official YouTube channel here.

Cyrus is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a nude-colored crop top and high-waisted jeans when riding a white horse for her “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” music video. Cyrus went barefoot for the occasion and sported her long dark hair down with a middle part.