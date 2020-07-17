Devin Brugman Shows Off Insane Figure In Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit

American bombshell Devin Brugman captured the hearts of plenty of fans around the world on social media after she posted a sexy new series of herself bikini-clad on Friday, July 17. The 29-year-old beauty shared the new content with her 1.3 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The model — who is mostly known for modeling swimwear on Instagram — radiated as she was photographed outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of two photos. Devin basked in the sun’s rays while she lounged poolside.

She took center stage as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, switching between two different poses and angles that displayed her from both her front and back. She further emitted a sultry vibe in the first image as she pouted with her mouth slightly parted and looked away from the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair did not look to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders effortlessly.

Still, it was her killer curves and enviable figure that clearly stood out the most in the series, as she flaunted them in a revealing bathing suit.

She rocked a white one-piece that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimwear did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure, accentuating her curves. The garment further featured a plunging neckline that went down to her midriff, exposing a great deal of cleavage.

The one-piece’s briefs did not conceal much either as they were designed with a skimpy, high-rise cut that especially showed off her hips and pert derriere. The suit also helped to flaunt the model’s slim core.

She did not accessorize the poolside look.

She indicated in the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the beauty stated that her swimsuit was designed by Monday Swimwear.

The sultry slideshow was met with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from fans, garnering more than 7,000 likes in just two hours. Additionally, more than 50 followers headed to the comments section to compliment the model on her beauty, body, and bikini.

“Love it,” one user wrote.

“The second picture is satisfying, wow,” added a second fan.

“How can you be so beautiful? It’s crazy,” a third follower proclaimed.

“Such a queen,” a fourth individual asserted.

Devin is no stranger to sharing smoking-hot content of herself on social media, especially as of late. On July 14, she wowed fans once again after she sported a cream-colored bikini that displayed her flawless figure, per The Inquisitr. That post received more than 24,000 likes.