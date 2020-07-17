Instagram Golf Hottie Lucy Robson Shows Off Her Fit Booty & Flexibility During At-Home Workout

Instagram model Lucy Robson flaunted her curvy and flexible figure in an enticing workout video for her latest upload. In the clip, she performed various yoga stretches in a tight pair of leggings that showcased her athletic backside.

The British beauty, who is well-known for her skills as a high-level golfer, shared six different stretches that help keep her limber. She was filmed at home on a yoga mat that was placed in front of her golf simulator and practice green.

Robson had her long blond hair loosely tied back in two big braids, and let strands of her bangs hang in front of her beautiful face. The 25-year-old rocked a pair of purple leggings and a snug white t-shirt that was cropped and hugged onto her chest.

For the first exercise, Robson laid flat on her back for a spinal stretch. She pulled her bent right leg over to the left side of her body. This made the pants wrap tightly around her lower body, and accentuated her fit derriere. The golfer got on all fours for the next stretch where she reached an arm over to the other side of her body, and repeated the stretch by alternating arms. Fans were given a glimpse of her ample assets as she bent over for the routine.

The Cal Poly product was again on all fours for the “Cat Dog” stretch. She was recorded from the back, and then from the side as she arched her back and thrust her midsection. Each repetition embellished her curvaceous figure. Robson knelt down facing the camera for the fourth exercise. Her head was down while she raised one arm at a time.

Robson sat down with her right leg stretched behind her for the “Pigeon Stretch.” She completed the workout by laying flat on her stomach, and used her arms to lift her upper body. The model left detailed instructions for the stretching routine in her caption.

Many of the British golfer’s 850,000 Instagram followers noticed the video, and nearly 20,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Robson received over 370 comments from admirers, and fans who appreciated the tips.

“I’ll do these right now! I knew about two of them. Thanks Lucy!!!” one follower wrote.

“For golfers and EVERYONE!!” another added.

“Seriously you are absolutely beautiful,” a fan replied.

“I could watch you stretch all day,” an admirer commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Robson flaunted her curves in white leggings for another workout video earlier in the month. That routine focused on strengthening the lower body.