Durrani Popal Looks Super Hot In A Revealing White Outfit On Instagram

DASH Dolls starlet and model Durrani Popal took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her 800,000-plus followers to a very hot snapshot.

In the picture, Durrani could be seen rocking a white ribbed dress that accentuated her figure. The outfit boasted long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a gold button below, and a long skirt.

The dress allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. In addition to that, the slit in her skirt enabled her to put one of her bare legs on display.

In keeping with her signature style, she chose to wear for a full face of makeup. She wore her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail and let her locks cascade behind her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face. To ramp up the glam, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a red polish.

In terms of jewelry, Durrani opted for a pair of geometrical-shaped drop earrings, multiple bracelets, an assortment of rings, and a silver watch. She also accessorized with a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

The photoshoot took place in a room filled with pink lights. Some neon lights could also be seen on the wall that seemingly said something in Persian. A large mirror could also be seen hanging on the wall.

To pose, Durrani sat atop a white sofa with her legs spread apart. A white faux-fur cushion could also be seen lying beside her. She tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight at the lens.

In the caption, the hottie wrote a motivational quote and advised her followers not to waste their energies over unimportant things. Within five hours of going live, the snapshot accrued more than 4,000 likes. What’s more, some of her fans took to the comments section and shared several messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Oh wow, you look so beautiful, Durrani. Love you so much,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“Superb! You are so smart and cute! Love this photo. Good bless you,” another user chimed in.

“You are such a babe!!” a third follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “stunning,” to express their admiration for Durrani.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Alexa Dellanos, Alexia Inguanzo, and Nikki Vianna.

Durrani rarely fails to impress her adorers with her photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, last month, she dropped another hot pic on her page in which she was featured rocking a glamorous black outfit, one that put her enviable cleavage on full display.