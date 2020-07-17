‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Video Preview: Katherine Reveals Her New Face

The Young and the Restless weekly video preview for July 20 through 24 teases fan favorites. Enjoy a flashback to the very first-ever episodes of the CBS Daytime drama. Watch along as Katherine sees her brand new face. Enjoy Katy Perry’s cameo on the sudser, and so much more.

For viewers who want to relive The Young and the Restless very first episodes of the sudser, this week promises a wonderful treat. Two back-to-back 30 minute shows air on Monday. See the moment that Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick) showed up in Genoa City riding as a hitchhiker in a dusty pickup. The show’s original families — the Brooks and the Fosters — were introduced as well. Currently, Jill (Jess Walton) is among the last of the soap opera’s original legacy families, and now storylines center around the Newmans and the Abbotts.

“Yes!! I can’t wait for the very first episode!!!” a fan enthused.

Katherine Chancellor and the actress who portrayed her, Jeanne Cooper, underwent television’s first-ever facelift, and The Young and the Restless fans will get to see Kay as she saw the results of her surgery for the first time. The results were dramatic, and life-changing for both Cooper and her on-screen alter ego.

“OMG, I’ve always wanted to see the facelift episode!” wrote one excited viewer on the soap’s Instagram post.

Newer The Young and the Restless fans might not realize that superstar singer Katy Perry guest-starred on the show in the summer of 2008. She appeared as part of the storyline for the magazine Restless Style, and the moment became a fan favorite, which will replay next week for everybody to enjoy again. The singer showed off her modeling skills during a photoshoot for the periodical.

Recently, the soap and many of its stars remembered actor Kristoff St. John on his 54th birthday. Next week, fans will get the opportunity to relive the moment that Neil and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) tied the knot. Brad (Don Diamont) gave a heartwarming toast to the happy couple, and many of Genoa City’s finest were on hand to lift a glass to them, including Katherine and Jill.

Finally, although Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is gone and the actress portrays Amanda Sinclair now, viewers get to go back to the moment when Hilary and Devon (Bryton James) tied the knot in 2015. Devon told Hilary how she was meant for him in every way, never realizing the pain that their future held. Neil also ended up making amends on the couple’s big day.