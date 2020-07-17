Chrissy Teigen Posts Video Of John Legend Naked In The Shower

Chrissy Teigen posted a funny new video to Instagram on Friday afternoon, one which starred her husband, John Legend. In the new post, Chrissy was standing in their vacation bathroom while John was in the background taking a shower. The “All of Me” singer appeared to have no idea that he was being filmed by his model wife, but Chrissy seemed to think it was hilarious.

As she was capturing the steamy shower, Chrissy moved her hand in such a way to keep John’s butt from being exposed to the camera. She laughed while filming her husband in the short five-second clip.

The former Sports Illustrated model was donning a bathing suit in the photo which featured a cutout on her left side. The black suit was a one-piece that was very flattering on her frame.

Friends of the model found the video just as funny as Chrissy, and they began filling up the comments section with jokes of their own.

“Why is he not singing in the shower?? What a waste of talent and acoustics,” popular Instagram account Tank Sinatra wrote.

“Solid gold,” Jonathan Sadowski added with laughing emoji.

Chrissy recently made her Instagram comments limited after she was accused of being close with Jeffrey Epstein. She also went private on Twitter and erased 60,000 tweets from her past. Chrissy has noted she fears for her family’s safety after she had been accused of being a pedophile.

Fans are still allowed to like Chrissy’s posts on Instagram, and her newest video of a naked John has brought in over 353,000 double-taps in under an hour. The post currently only has 18 comments from verified accounts and friends.

The video was taken in the same bathroom as another post from last week. The Cravings author poured out of a maroon bikini as she stared into her phone and spoke to her followers. That video is currently pushing 300,000 likes and has comments from husband John, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness, and Jaclyn Hill.

It was about this time last week that Chrissy needed to limit her comments as users went wild with accusations on a video post. The trolls couldn’t keep the television host down as she continued to share with her loyal fans on social media despite the conspiracy theorists hate.

The Legend family is currently enjoying their time together in Mexico. The 34-year-old mom has been regularly posting photos from their trip, which include daughter Luna and son Miles. The foursome has been on their trip for over a week now and should be heading back home to the U.S. soon.