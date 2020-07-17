Olivia Culpo Shows Off Killer Cleavage And Gorgeous Hair On Instagram

Olivia Culpo looked absolutely stunning in her most recent Instagram post on Friday afternoon. She shared an image, apparently from a recent salon visit — and the results were fantastic. Over 32,000 Instagram fans showed their agreement by hitting the “like” button the first 20 minutes it was online.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model credited her talented hairstylist, Justine Marjan, in the caption and mentioned that the snap was a repost.

From her arm positioning and the angle of the camera, it seems that Olivia was taking a selfie. She appeared to be in a salon, just after having her hair and make-up done. She looked fresh and polished, with a poised demeanor.

She wore a very low-cut, black wrap-around crop top with long flowing sleeves. The elegant lightweight fabric a had a faint ribbed texture. One shoulder slipped seductively off Olivia’s right shoulder, revealing even more of her alluring decolletage.

The slender lines of her neck and collarbone led down to the smooth skin of her perfectly rounded cleavage. Olivia’s golden complexion was accentuated by the deep, rich tone of her bronzed tresses.

Her hair was parted in the center and cascaded in flowing waves all the way past her voluptuous breasts. She threw it behind her bare right shoulder and let it spill over the other arm, grazing her inner arm.

Long, full lashes helped define her enormous chocolate brown eyes. Her arched brows were perfectly groomed. Light kissed her high cheekbones and delicate features. She curved her rosy, full lips into an almost imperceptible smile. Olivia tagged make-up artist Liz Castellanos for her stunning look.

Olivia was in a well-lit room with dark wood floors and a modern design. Warm wood cabinets with black fixtures lined one wall in the background, in front of which there appeared to be a large island countertop. There were a bevy of things strewn across the surface, including a large black leather handbag, and a couple of white cylindrical containers that appear to be styling product.

Olivia’s 4.7 million followers were quick to flood the comments section with expressions of adoration. Both of Olivia’s stylists were at the top of the list, confirming that the ladies had enjoyed themselves.

“Such a fun day,” reminisced self-proclaimed “beauty addict” Justine, following the comment with heart and star emoji.

“So fun! Can we do it again ASAP?” Liz chimed in soon after.

“Mcaffery is gonna have a bad year! Way to [sic] distracted with this hottie!!” exclaimed one fan, referring to Olivia’s lucky boyfriend, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.