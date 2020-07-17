Mike Pence Says Joe Biden’s Democratic Platform ‘Leads To Socialism And Decline’

In the wake of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders‘ joint “Unity” plan that seeks to gain the progressive vote, Vice President Mike Pence attacked the Democratic presidential candidate for his concessions to the left-leaning American public, Breitbart reported.

“I thought Joe Biden won the Democratic primaries, but looking at their unity agenda, it looks to me like Bernie won,” Pence said of the recent agenda at a speech in Wisconsin on Friday.

Pence accused Biden of being a placeholder candidate that is intended to pave the way for a left-wing plan that will significantly differ from the economic success that was achieved under Donald Trump’s administration.

“It’s clear Joe Biden would be nothing more than an autopen president, a Trojan horse for a radical agenda.”

As reported by Al Jazeera, it’s still unclear how much of the Unity proposals Biden will take on, and this will remain unknown until he releases his platform at the August Democratic National Convention. Included in the cooperative plan are recommendations that the candidate commits to transitioning the United States to renewable energy by 2035, echoing the goals of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal. The presidential nominee is also being pressured to expand health care coverage by building on the foundation of the Affordable Care Act implemented by former President Barack Obama.

According to Pence, the Biden administration’s vision for the United States is one that diverges fro the country’s historical identity.

“It’s not so much whether America will be more conservative or more liberal, more Republican or Democrat, more red or blue. It’s about whether America remains America.”

Pence doubled down on the purported battle between two factions he believes the U.S. is facing and suggested that Biden and his supporters are anti-freedom.

“Before us are two paths, one based on the dignity of every individual, and the other on the growing control of the state,” Pence said. “Our road leads to freedom and opportunity. Their road leads to socialism and decline.”

Sarah D. Davis / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, reports suggest that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is one factor pushing Biden to the left via her alleged help shaping his platform’s policy proposals. Warren reportedly played a role in shaping his recent economic proposal, and the Democrat’s climate proposal allegedly mirrors her campaign’s timeline for the country’s adoption of clean electricity.

Despite Pence’s fears, Breitbart suggested that Biden’s leftward lurch may not have longevity and said that many candidates return to the center of the political spectrum after they win their party’s nomination.