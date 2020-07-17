Nicole Thorne Slays In A Sexy Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Australian model and social media influencer Nicole Thorne took to Instagram on July 17 to show off her incredible figure in a sexy, one-piece swimsuit. The update was comprised of three new images in which Nicole rocked a bikini.

The first photo in the series captured the social media starlet posed on a concrete bench. A tag in the picture indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The seat of the chair had blue squares and a long back that boasted a bright white hue. At the model’s back were a few dark lines of cement and several small vines. Nicole gazed into the camera with an alluring stare as she placed one hand behind her and the opposite on her thigh.

Nicole styled her long, dark curls with a middle part while she wore a portion of her hair on her shoulder and the rest behind her back. The second snap in the series showed Nicole posed similarly, but that time she tucked her hair behind her ears. In the third snapshot, Nicole turned her head slightly and looked into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

The Instagram star opted for a one-piece swimsuit that was tight on her tanned figure. In the caption of the snapshot, she credited Fashion Nova for the smoking hot suit. The garment boasted a leopard-print pattern that had black and orange spots. The suit’s scooping neckline offered a great glimpse of her voluptuous chest while the garment’s thin straps were snug on her slim shoulders and arms.

The fabric hugged her mid-section tightly and helped to accentuate her tiny waist. Meanwhile, the leg holes of the swimsuit were high on her hips and showed off a tease of her bronze thighs. In the caption of the post, Nicole mentioned that she wanted to “live” in the one-piece, and she added a praying-hand emoji to the end of her words.

The snapshot has earned a ton of attention from Nicole’s eager audience. More than 11,000 Instagrammers have double-tapped the update, and 150-plus left comments. Most fans complimented the model’s bombshell body while a few others flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“This one is only made for you…” one follower gushed alongside a series of flame and red heart emoji.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” a second social media user chimed in.

“The most beautiful woman is in this photo,” another Instagrammer wrote with a few smiley faces.

“Awe and sexy look that lovely girl,” a fourth fan raved over the image.