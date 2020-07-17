‘Bachelor’ Star Jasmine Goode Talks Possible ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Casting

Former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star Jasmine Goode is discussing what it would be like to join the cast of Vanderpump Rules. The reality star sat down with friend Scheana Marie for an episode of her podcast, Schenanigans, where the duo discussed possibly adding her to the roster of the hit Bravo series. According to Us Weekly, Jasmine and Scheana have been friends for quite some time now, and the rumor mill was already brewing at a possible casting for Jasmine after the idea popped up in an Instagram comment section last month.

Now Jasmine is putting in her two cents, and she feels she’d be good for the show, especially considering there is no current Black cast member.

“I mean, for me it’s one of those things where if it makes sense at the time, sure. So maybe I would,” Jasmine said on the podcast. “I think it’d be great! One, I think it’d be great because you guys do not have anybody that looks anything like me on the show. So No. 1, you need some representation there. … The thing about Vanderpump which I love, the reason I would consider it is because it’s not like The Bachelor where it’s all about love. This is your life. You’re filming your life, everyday things, and I think that’s so cool.”

Jasmine then noted that she would “entertain” the idea of being cast on the show, suggesting she is friends with other stars besides Scheana. The 30-year-old pointed out the difference between filming a show like The Bachelor, where everything is all about love, and Vanderpump Rules where it’s everyday life that’s being captured on screen.

The reality star also said things wouldn’t change much for her, saying she regularly hangs out with Scheana so it wouldn’t be different from her everyday life to film the popular series.

Vanderpump Rules recently lost two of it’s biggest stars after Stassi Schroder and Kristen Doute were fired last month for racially insensitive behavior towards their former co-star, Faith Stowers. The reality series has long been slammed for having an all-white cast, with Faith being the only Black star who appeared in a minimal role for two seasons. Faith has also spoken out against the show for not including more diversity on the program, and things could take a turn if Jasmine is eventually cast.

Bravo has not officially announced a ninth season for the series, or who is definitely returning. According to Lala Kent, filming for the show has not started just yet and she is just waiting for word from production. The makeup designer admitted they were told they needed to be able to film every day so their schedules needed to be cleared when production begins.