Jojo Babie Flaunts Killer Curves In Skintight Top And Shorts

American internet sensation Jojo Babie left fans breathless around the world on social media after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself on Friday, July 17. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 10.2 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The 31-year-old model, who is of Asian descent, was photographed outdoors for the image as she basked in the sun. Jojo took center stage in the snapshot, situating herself directly in front of the camera while she posed seductively with her hips propped out and chest pushed forward. She further exuded sexy-yet-unbothered vibes as she tugged on her hair, pouted, and directed her strong gaze away from the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair, which featured some highlights and dark roots, was styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder.

Nonetheless, it was her famous and killer curves that easily stood out most, as she flaunted them in a sporty and revealing ensemble.

Jojo rocked a pink top that looked to have its sleeves cut off, and featured the word “Kansas” on it in white. The top did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged the model’s chest, highlighting her bust. The garment was also very cropped and displayed a great deal of her undeboob. Further on display was the stunner’s flat and slim core.

She paired the top with a pair of black shorts that also did not conceal much of her figure as they were very form-fitting, especially showing off her curvy hips, and bodacious derriere. The shorts high-waisted design again drew eyes toward her midriff.

Jojo did not accessorize the daring look as it was quite eye-catching enough on its own.

She did not include a geotag in the post, opting to leave her exact location a mystery to fans.

In the caption, she engaged with her followers, asking them what the “first thing” they noticed in the image was.

The sexy image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and approval from plenty of fans, amassing more than 13,000 likes in the first 27 minutes after going live. More than 700 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Jojo on her physique, looks, and outfit.

“Beautiful baby girl,” one person stated.

“I love you,” a second admirer chimed in.

“You are so stunning,” a third user added.

“Wonderful angel, so gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted.

Jojo has blessed her fans with more than one daring look on social media, especially as of late. On July 4, she stunned her followers after she posted a photo that showed off her figure in just a tiny bikini, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 180,000 likes.