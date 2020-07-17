Tamar Braxton’s Sister Traci Asks Fans To Send Her Family ‘Prayers’ After Alleged Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton’s sister Traci is rallying for her online after the singer was hospitalized for reportedly attempting suicide on Thursday, July 16.

On Friday, July 17, Tamar’s sibling posted a quoted image on her Instagram account. The photo, which you can see here, was an array of blue, black and tan colors. At the center of the photo, the text simply read, “Keep my family in your prayers.” Shortly after she posted the image, she received more than 30,000 likes on her photo. She also got over 4,000 comments from fans who shared that they are thinking of her, her sister and the entire tribe.

“Praying for you now,” one fan wrote.

“Praying that the Braxtons are covered in the blood of Jesus!” another exclaimed, followed by a heart emoji.

“Waking up to this news is heartbreaking. Praying for Tamar and yours,” wrote a third fan.

“God is in control,” a fourth supporter chimed in.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

Since 2010, Tamar and her siblings have shown the highs and lows of their relationship on WEtv series Braxton Family Values. They’ve often been compared to E!’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which Tamar disputed on Twitter just days before her incident. Throughout the series, the sisters have all faced having a feud that the cameras were able to capture. Although Tamar has been vocal in the past about how the series portrays them, Traci told Hollywood Life back in 2018 that every member of their tribe loves and respects one another.

“I think it is important because everybody’s families go through this…If you have a household of sisters, everybody goes through this,” she said. “I don’t know why everybody says, ‘Hell no! I would never do this show!’ That just means you don’t have sisters.”

The former host of The Real was found unconscious by her boyfriend, David Adefeso while they were staying at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles. According to TMZ, she was rushed to the hospital after a 911 call was made on her behalf. Her current condition is unknown. Fans reportedly first noticed something was awry after Tamar and David pushed back their YouTube episode of Coupled & Quarantined. They said the show would be postponed to a later date just hours before the emergency call was made.

In addition to her family’s reality special, the “Love & War” singer has two other projects of her own under her belt. She currently appears with hairstylist Johnny Wright on VH1’s To Catch a Beautician. Additionally, the trailer for Tamar’s new show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life was previewed earlier this week.