Ariana Biermann Sizzles In Ruffled Bikini While Posing At A Beach

On Friday, July 17, Don’t Be Tardy star Ariana Biermann shared a series of stunning snaps with her 623,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 18-year-old standing on wooden stairs in front of a beautiful white sand beach. Golden light bathed her tan skin, making her look absolutely radiant. She sizzled in a white-and-gold bikini from her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s swimwear line, Salty K. The swimsuit featured a plunging top and a pair of matching bottoms with ruffle detailing. Ariana’s incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display in the tiny two-piece. She finished off the look with a delicate necklace and a lavender scrunchie worn on her left wrist.

In the first image, Ariana posed in a way that appeared that she was climbing up the steps toward the photographer. She placed both of her hands on the stair railing and lowered her gaze. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her neck, with a small smile playing on her lips.

Throughout the photo shoot, the brunette beauty’s long locks looked tousled and windblown.

In the caption, Ariana wrote an empowering message about making the effort “to be everything” that she is feasibly able to become.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Omg that looks amazing on you girl #perfection,” gushed a fan.

“You are stunning,” added a different devotee.

Her mother also took the time to comment on Ariana’s swimsuit.

“Love this suit on you baby!!!!!!” wrote the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, along with two purple heart emoji.

Ariana was quick to respond to the message.

“@kimzolciakbiermann oh h*ll thank u beautiful! and thank you for making the most AMAZING suits EVER,” replied the Instagram star, adding a see-no-evil monkey, a red heart, and numerous cat with heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Ariana is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a floral purple-and-green bikini. That post has been liked over 23,000 times since it was shared.