Nastia Liukin Sizzles In A Stunning Patterned Wrap-Around Bikini

Gymnast Nastia Liukin took to Instagram on Friday to show off her jaw-dropping figure and rattle her fans a bit. She snapped a selfie of her latest bikini look and this one definitely raised plenty of heart rates.

Nastia tagged the brand Netta in her Instagram post and this was their halter wrap-around suit. The strappy top and matching bottoms were white with black swirls all over. In addition, it had criss-cross straps that wrapped around the gymnast’s midriff to add some sizzle.

The Olympic champion stood in her bedroom to snap this selfie, her minimalist white bed behind her. She wore her blond hair with a side part and her shoulder-length tresses hung down in beachy waves as they gently framed her face.

She added a pair of black sunglasses to accessorize her two-piece and cocked a hip as she struck a sultry pose. Nastia looked straight toward the mirror as she held her phone in front of her chest to snap the selfie and her other arm draped casually next to her hip and grazed her upper thigh.

The halter top of the suit fully covered Nastia’s chest, but the racy bottoms revealed plenty of skin. The straps at the waist sat up quite high on the gymnast’s hips, high enough that they revealed some faint tan lines and met the criss-cross straps of the top.

“queen n princess of gymnastics,” one of Nastia’s fans commented.

It did not take long for many of Nastia’s Instagram followers to show their appreciation for this unique suit and her slim, athletic physique. The post garnered more than 10,000 likes in one hour and nearly 150 of her fans added comments too.

“Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. Pure gold,” one of Nastia’s followers noted.

“Crush worthy for over a decade,” a fan wrote.

“Wow!! You are so gorgeous in that bikini @nastialiukin,” someone else praised.

A couple of months ago, Nastia noted that she basically lived for the swimsuit season. Given how stellar she consistently has looked in suits like this latest one, it is easy to see why she considers this time of year her favorite. She may still be settling into her new home in Dallas, but it seemed clear that she had her significant stash of two-pieces all sorted out at this point.

This wrap-around halter bikini is just the latest in a long line of revealing pieces the Olympian has worn in recent weeks. Each snap is even more stunning than the last and it seems clear that her 1 million followers are always anxious to see more.