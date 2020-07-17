Hayden Panettiere Makes A Statement About The Alleged Abuse She Suffered From Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere has broken her silence on the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson, according to Page Six.

The Nashville actress took to her Instagram page to share a statement, saying she was “coming forward with the truth” about what happened, in the hopes that she would “empower” other victims in dangerous and abusive relationships.

She continued, saying she would do whatever it takes to ensure her ex is not able to hurt anyone else in the future. She also added that she was thankful to have a strong support system, which has aided her in finding “the courage” she needed to back control over her life.

In the caption of her post, Panettiere sent a message to anyone suffering that they are “not alone” and shared several different phone numbers and outlets for anyone that might need a way to speak out anonymously or not.

Her post received tons of attention from her fans and friends. Within five hours of going live, it racked up over 460 comments and more than 11,400 likes. Hundreds of users flocked to her comments section to wish her well and commend her for her strength.

“Much love lady, stand strong you got this,” said one person alongside a prayer-hands and red heart emoji.

“This is why you are such a beautiful person inside and out Hayden,” wrote another.

“So proud of you for using your voice,” chimed in a third fan, inserting a pink heart emoji to their message.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Aside from Panettiere’s regular fans, several celebrities also liked and comments on her post, including celebrity photographer Miles Diggs and Ronita Kalra.

According to publication, Panettiere’s message was issued one day after Hickerson was arrested on felony charges. His bail was reportedly set at $320,000.

Before the 31-year-old’s arrest, Panettiere was granted an out-of-state restraining order against Hickerson. The order will protect her in California, which is where the actress is currently living.

In February, Hickerson was accused of assaulting the actress on Valentine’s Day and subsequently arrested on domestic battery charges. The pair were in Wyoming at the time of the alleged incident.

In a statement shared with Page Six earlier today, Panettiere’s attorney Alan Jackson said, “After suffering for years as the victim of psychological, emotional and severe physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of taking back her life. Hayden has found the strength and courage to share the truth about her abuse and her abuser, and she intends to assist the prosecution to see that justice is served.”