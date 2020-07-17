Doina Barbaneagra Stuns In A Green Two-Piece Set In Sexy Instagram Post

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page to post a tantalizing new snapshot. The Moldovan influencer uploaded the image on Thursday, July 16, one that captured her flaunting her hourglass figure in a flirty two-piece set.

In the new photo, Doina was snapped enjoying her day outdoors, visiting a tourist attraction. According to the geotag, she went to the famous Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. She stood in the middle of the pathway in a vine-covered archway. She posed by positioning her left foot forward while tugging at her top. She seemingly adjusted the piece as the garterized hem seemed to ride up her midriff. The bright sunshine could be seen behind her, creating optical flares in the picture.

The model sizzled in a green crop top with a halter design. The length of the clothing ended right below her breasts. The cut left plenty of skin exposed along her toned midsection, and fans could not help but gush over her small waist and flat stomach. Doina appeared braless underneath the garment, as her buxom curves were slightly visible from beneath the piece.

She sported a high-waisted pencil skirt. It had a skintight fit that accentuated her curvy hips. The bottoms were pretty short as it showcased her lean thighs. The color of her skimpy attire made her lightly tanned skin pop.

Doina decided to go with a no-jewelry look and painted her freshly-manicured nails with white nail polish. She wore her brunette locks in a center part and styled in a low ponytail with a few tendrils of hair framing her face.

In the caption, Doina referred to herself as a “dreamer.” She also revealed the brand of her sexy ensemble by tagging Fashion Nova in both the post and the photo. The hottie also indicated that she’s the brand’s partner.

Like her previous uploads, the new social media update went viral among her avid fans. As of this writing, the snap gained more than 18,500 likes and over 200 comments. Her comments section was filled with compliments from hundreds of admirers. Some social media users also decided to leave a combination of emoji instead of words.

“OMG! I love this set. I don’t know if I can pull it off, but it looks so good on you,” one of her fans commented, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! You are glowing and so pretty. Your hot body is just a bonus,” another admirer gushed.

“You are so beautiful. This is a very nice picture, by the way,” a third follower added.