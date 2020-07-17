Anna Katharina Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Tiny Pink Bikini

Model Anna Katharina looked pretty in pink in her latest Instagram update. On Friday, she shared a series of pictures that saw her flaunting her smoking-hot body in a tiny pink bikini while she spent some time on the beach.

Anna’s two-piece swimsuit featured classic triangle cups that showed off plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms were equally revealing, with thread-like strings hugging her hips. To complete her look, she also sported a pale polish on her nails.

The beauty’s post consisted of three photos that featured her on the beach. She stood in front of a large rock outcropping while the waves rolled ashore.

In the first picture, Anna faced the camera. She flashed a big smile while holding one hand in her hair, which fell in loose waves around her shoulders. The image was cropped just above her knees, giving her fans a nice look at her toned thighs. Her bronze skin popped against the dark background, showing off her fabulous hourglass shape. Her ample chest was also on display.

Anna showed off her flat abs and curvy booty in the second photo. The snap captured her from a side angle as she appeared to be walking on the beach. Her arms were by her sides as she looked behind her as she smiled.

The last image in the set captured the model from an angle similar to the one in the second picture. A few strands of her windblown hair blew in her face as she looked ahead. She stood with all of her weight on one leg, flaunting her derrière. She tugged on one side of her bikini bottoms, giving off a flirty vibe. Her chiseled abs and cleavage were also prominent.

As they normally do, Anna’s followers poured on the compliments.

“Beautiful as always, no bad angle,” quipped one admirer.

“Omg baby You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” a second fan wrote.

“I can really appreciate this post. I love the raw images that are not overly edited. Showing your incredible body for al that it is!! Keep shining!” a third comment read.

“Beautiful with all respect, you are a fantastic female,” a fourth follower chimed in.

The blond beauty has a body that looks to good in just about everything she puts on it. With regular updates to her Instagram page, Anna delights her admirers with photos that show her modeling a variety of sexy outfits. Yesterday, she shared a picture that saw her looking smoking hot in a white crop top and a pair of tight shorts.