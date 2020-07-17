Elizabeth Warren Is Reportedly One Factor Influencing Joe Biden’s Leftward Shift

Former Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has been helping Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with some his recent policy proposals, Axios reported

According to the publication, three people familiar with discussion on Biden’s new economic recovery plan said various parts were directly influenced by Warren. The publication also said that Biden’s campaign confirmed the Massachusett’s Senator’s involvement in the proposals. In addition, Biden’s climate plan includes a timetable for transitioning to clean electricity that mirrors to one proposed by both Warren and Inslee. Overall, Axios noted that Biden has to date adopted at least six policy stances that were backed Warren’s campaign.

“If Biden wins in November, it’s clear that Warren will significantly shape his approach — on domestic policy in particular — whether or not her name’s on the ticket,” the report claimed.

Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which endorsed Warren in the Democratic primary, suggested that Biden’s recent leftward shift is more than just empty promises.

“Biden’s recent bold moves seem less like a political hat tip to progressives and more like he’s genuinely aiming to meet this moment and smartly consulting with people like Elizabeth Warren as he comes up with big plans for this moment.”

In addition to their alleged partnership behind the scenes, Biden and Warren have penned joint op-eds in which they outline proposals that aim to get a grip on government corruption and push for increased federal oversight.

According to Breitbart, pundits have “struggled” to comprehend Biden’s purported shift to the left of the political spectrum. The publication noted The Washington Post’s recent claim that the former vice president had become “much more liberal” and pointed to Biden’s embrace of ideas that former rival Bernie Sanders expressed. Notably, Biden has adopted some of Sanders’ revolutionary language and push for institutional change.

“The Warren theory appears to be the latest attempt to explain Biden’s leftward lurch since the primary,” Breitbart claimed. “Typically, candidates track back toward the center after winning their party’s nomination.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Black Lives Matter (BLM) co-founder Alicia Garza recently said that Biden has not done enough to address the concerns expressed by the current civil rights protestors around the country. Garza suggested that such concerns reflect those of the majority of Democratic voters and argued for the presidential candidate to align himself with the policies pushed by the BLM movement. If he fails to do so, Garza said Biden — and others like him — will fail to adequately meet the current cultural moment.