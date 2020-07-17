Daniela Tamayo Exposes Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Minuscule Bikini

On Friday, Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo went online and shared a skin-baring picture on her Instagram page to wow her legions of admirers.

In the picture, Daniela could be seen rocking a minuscule, two-piece, yellow-and-purple bathing suit which accentuated her perfect physique. The ensemble consisted of a tiny bikini top made up of light purple triangular cups that struggled to contain her assets. As a result, she showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts as well as some underboob. It also boasted thin yellow straps that tied behind her neck and a yellow string that ran across her chest.

She teamed the tiny top with equally skimpy, matching bottoms that she tied up high on her hips to accentuate her slender figure. The attire also enabled her to put her sculpted abs, taut stomach, and well-toned legs on full display.

She wore her blond tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

The photoshoot probably took place at her home. To pose, she could be seen standing in her dining room. Although the background was blurred, a kitchen counter, a table and some chairs, a shelf, two black pendant lights hanging from the ceiling, and a white vase with red, pink, and orange flowers could be seen in the pic. Two tan-colored stools could also be seen right next to where Daniela was standing.

She stood with her legs slightly spread apart, tugged at the strap of her bottoms, slightly tilted her head, parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in somewhere in Medellin, which is the capital of Colombia’s mountainous Antioquia province. She added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wished her fans a good morning.

Daniela also informed her fans through a tag that her bathing suit was from the Colombian online beachwear brand, Coconut Swimsuits.

Within an hour of posting, the snapshot garnered more than 3,400 likes and close to 160 comments.

“Wow! Just as beautiful as always. Now, I’m going to have a happy Friday,” one of her fans commented on the photo.

“You are so perfect, Daniela! Your pics put Instagram on fire!!!” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you’re the most beautiful goddess of all! And the woman of my dreams!” a third admirer wrote.

Daniela has been posting a lot of steamy pictures of late. On July 11, she shared an up-close image in which she could be seen rocking a yellow bikini top.