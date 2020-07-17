Blac Chyna Stuns In Multiple Black-And-White Outfits On Instagram

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 16, posting a photo-heavy slideshow on the platform. In the series, the former reality star, 32, wore many different sultry black-and-white ensembles to promote her Blac Chyna Closet fashion company.

The first picture showcased Chyna in a flirty, frilly bikini. The one-shoulder, black-and-white striped two-piece featured ruffled sleeves and high-waisted bottoms that emphasized her hourglass figure and fit physique. She placed one hand on her hip, the other covering her mouth with a surprised expression on her face.

In the second image, Chyna stunned in a short blazer dress with a plunging neckline that showed off her buxom bust and curvaceous cleavage, as well as a hint of her toned midriff. The length of the long-sleeved, white frock flaunted her multi-colored leg tattoo.

Another shot showed off the model wearing a black swimsuit with cut-outs that accentuated her fit body. Chyna put her hands on either side of her hips, showcasing her sculpted arms. The one-piece put a lot of skin on display, including her chest, which peeked out from a keyhole cut-out.

The rest of the photo series depicted Chyna modeling ensembles like a snakeskin-print bodysuit, a dark romper with cold-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut neckline, and more.

In all of the snapshots, she wore her hair in a blunt, pink bob with a heavy bang that partially covered her eyes.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower her with compliments and praise. While many followers chose to comment with rows of heart-eye and flame emoji, others opted to send Chyna lengthier messages.

Some thought she looked like an actual doll.

“Barbie vibes,” replied one social media user, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye smiley face.

Others were impressed with her entire look.

“Bomb af,” gushed another person, including multiple flame emoji.

“All are gorgeous,” complimented a third fan, adding three red hearts to their comment.

Others still loved her hairstyle.

“Bangs always your signature hairdo gorgeous,” replied a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the slideshow racked up close to 57,000 likes and upwards of 800 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Chyna frequently posts pictures of herself modeling scantily-clad outfits that leave little to the imagination. One of her most recent posts featured the model posing in a distressed two-piece that barely covered her assets. In addition to the racy ensemble, she wore her tresses in cotton candy-colored strands that cascaded down her back.