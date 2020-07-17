Yanet Garcia Shows Off Curvy Figure In Sparkling Lingerie And Angel Wings

Internet sensation Yanet Garcia sent temperatures soaring on social media on Friday, July 17, after she posted a sexy new snapshot of herself that displayed her fit figure. The Mexican model, who is often referred to as the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl,” shared the post with her 13.3 million followers on Instagram as it quickly proved to be a hit.

The 29-year-old beauty was photographed likely in a photo-studio, as she stood out in front of a black background. She took center stage in the snapshot as she situated herself directly in front of the camera, posing as she seemingly strutted with one leg in front of the other. Yanet further exuded intimidating and sexy vibes as she pouted and directed her strong gaze straight towards the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair, which featured some highlights, was styled in loose curls and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, it was her famous physique that stole the show as she flaunted her curves in a eye-catching ensemble.

Yanet rocked a silver bra that shimmered as it caught the light. The top, which featured bandeau-styled body, was quite form-fitting on the model, highlighting her assets and exposing a bit of cleavage. Also on display was her chiseled core.

The model paired the top with a matching pair of panties that also did not conceal much as they featured a low-rise skimpy cut. The bottoms especially showed off her curvy hips, and slim core.

Yanet finished the look off with a large pair of angel wings, which looked to be made out of feathers, and a pair of beige open-toed heels.

She did not include a geotag in the post, opting to leave the location of her photoshoot a mystery.

In the caption, she simply included a few hashtags and tagged Bellezonismo, the Instagram handle for an upcoming Spanish movie.

The sexy image was met with a great deal of enthusiasm and approval from thousands of fans, amassing more than 62,000 likes in the first 40 minutes after going live. More than 200 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Yanet on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“Wow, dream girl” one person stated.

“An angel straight out of paradise,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely breathtaking Yanet,” a third user added.

“Yanet, you are so beautiful,” a fourth individual asserted.

Yanet has blessed her fans with a number of daring looks on Instagram lately. On July 13, she wowed her followers after she posted a photo that showed off her figure in a skintight dress, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 210,000 likes.