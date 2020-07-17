Holly Sonders Stuns With Seductive Gaze, Bemoans Las Vegas Heat

Holly Sonders — the former Fox Sports host and golfing pro — is clearly committed to her life as a model, influencer and fitness guru. In her most recent update on Instagram, the 33-year-old lamented it being “114 degrees outside,” but maintained that she was committed to her workout. However, Sonders did more than bemoan the summer heat with her post, including a short video clip in which she peered almost seductively into the camera.

The post was geotagged to Las Vegas, Nevada, where Sonders’ weather complaint would definitely be more than apropos — the forecast in Sin City currently calls for temperatures reaching 110 degrees this week. Neverthless, Sonders only added to the heat with her sultry stare, which the comments indicated was a big hit among her nearly half-million followers on IG.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” wrote one admirer.

“Absolutely stunning fabulous honey,” opined another fan.

“Your commitment & results are why Your [sic] #1!!!!” wrote another fan, praising her dedication to being fit.

Sonders further impressed with her musical preference, sporting a t-shirt with a tie-dye Nirvana logo emblazoned upon it in the clip. Several fans voiced their approval of the band.

“Let’s not bury the lead [sic] Holly and talk about that Nirvana T-Shirt. Love your taste in music. Have a good workout,” wrote one commenter.

As the short clip began, Sonders held the device she used to record herself at an angle, prominently displaying the left side of her face. Meanwhile, she placed her off hand atop her head, clutching at her dark hair. Sonders appeared to be in bed as she filmed; her head rested on a pillow and the upper edge of a red blanket was seen just below her bustline in the lower part of the frame.

Although she eventually closed her eyes and began to shake her head at the thought of extreme heat, Sonders began the video with a smoldering gaze and ended it with an equally piercing glance after playfully batting her eyelashes. All the while, her Nirvana tee pleasingly clung to her shapely, athletic body.

Sonders’ long fingernails on her visible hand were painted and bedazzled to perfection in the shot, a fact that fans also made a point to shout out in the comment thread.

Despite the lack of a skimpy bikini or revealing shot of her NSFW areas, her video update still proved a hit with fans, racking up nearly 10,000 views in just one hour after appearing on her feed.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, the only thing Sonders may dislike more than the Las Vegas heat is when Photoshop doesn’t do what she intends it to, as evidenced by a recent update in which she shared before and after-edit versions of a scanty bikini spread.