Demi Rose Exposes Her Cleavage In A Daring White Dress & Heels: ‘Know Your Worth’

Demi Rose returned to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share a stunning new snap with her loyal followers. The model flaunted her curvaceous body while encouraging her fans to know their worth.

In the sexy shots, Demi looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a white dress. The gown fastened behind her neck and knotted at the top, which flashed her toned arms and shoulders. It also including a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The daring dress fit tightly around her tiny waist and hugged her curvy hips and round booty snugly. Her long, lean legs were also in full view in the shots. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and white heels.

In the first photo, Demi sat on a ledge with her legs together and her knees bent. She placed one hand on her leg as she arched her back and titled her head up. In the second shot, her hands were on her lap as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the pics, a gorgeous sunset and trees were visible.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the brunette locks in a thick braid that fell down her back.

Demi has become one of the most popular model’s on social media. Her account currently boasts more than 14.1 million followers, many of which immediately began to respond to the snaps.

The photos garnered over 94,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 790 remarks about the pics during that time.

“Wowwwww soooo beautiful babe,” one follower gushed.

“That would be priceless,” another stated.

“You have a great perfect body,” a third comment read.

“You just might be the most perfect human being that has ever walked on this earth. These pictures are outstanding and you just radiate beauty all around you,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her flash her hourglass figure in racy outfits such as tight dresses, scanty bathing suits, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi piqued the attention of her followers earlier this week when she posed in a gray and beige dress that hugged all of her curves while having a “ladies night.” To date, that upload has earned more than 317,000 likes and over 2,100 comments.