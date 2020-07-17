WWE News: Top ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Teases Dream Match With Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley celebrated his birthday on Thursday, but the superstar is only interested in a match with Brock Lesnar. The Monday Night Raw heavyweight took to Twitter earlier to thank his fans for their messages, then stated that he wants to face “The Beast Incarnate” in the ring.

Lashley’s objectives haven’t changed in recent months. The former Intercontinental Champion has been clear about his ambition to face Lesnar since he returned to the company in 2018, which is why he’s been open to doing what WWE officials have asked of him. However, he might get his wish sooner rather than later.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors of the dream match happening in the very near future. Some pundits speculated that it would have been booked at August’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, but Lesnar will reportedly be absent from the event.

According to new reports, Lesnar won’t return to WWE television for a long time. However, a feud with Lashley could be on the horizon when he is ready to compete again, as the superstar has been getting pushed on the red brand of late.

Lashley’s sudden ascension could be the company’s way of building him as a credible opponent for Lesnar. While he does have a military background and a strong record in MMA, his sports-entertainment career isn’t as decorated as the former Universal Champion’s.

As of this writing, Lashley has yet to win a major World Championship in the promotion. He has also been featured in some divisive soap opera storylines, such as last year’s love triangle angle with Lana and Rusev.

The current iteration of Lashley, meanwhile, is more of a credible fighter. He’s been teaming up with MVP and his portrayal on television is arguably the most serious it’s ever been. This could be part of the company’s long-term plans to feud him with wrestling’s biggest marquee attraction at the moment.

It’s worth noting that Lashley tagged Lesnar in his tweet. WWE officials tend to not approve of superstars trying to build storylines on social media without their approval. This was evidenced during a previous Twitter spat between Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton, which reportedly upset people backstage.

As documented by TalkSport, Lesnar has taken issue with superstars calling him out on social media in the past, especially Matt Riddle, whom he confronted at this year’s Royal Rumble. If Lashley isn’t disciplined for his actions, it’s more than likely that he’s been given the go-ahead to call out his dream opponent.