Suspect Arrested In Grisly Murder Of Tech Entrepreneur Fahim Saleh

A suspect has been arrested in the gruesome murder of tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, The Washington Post reported.

New York City police arrested Tyrese Devon Haspil, Saleh’s 21-year-old personal assistant. Police say the attack appeared to be related to Haspil’s theft of tens of thousands of dollars.

Haspil allegedly attacked Saleh on Monday, July 13. Police say Haspil followed Saleh into his apartment elevator, with footage showing “the victim getting into the elevator Monday, followed quickly by a second man, dressed in a suit, wearing gloves, a hat and a mask over his face,” as reported by the New York Daily News.

Police believe that upon exiting the elevator, Haspil used a taser to incapacitate and attack Saleh. The victim was stabbed several times in the neck and torso.

The next day, Haspil allegedly dismembered the body using an electric saw.

After the murder, he used Saleh’s credit card to book a car to Home Depot, where he bought supplies to sanitize the apartment. He was later seen on security footage vacuuming the elevator.

Saleh’s sister made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday, July 14, after going to Saleh’s Lower East Side apartment to check up on him. She found Saleh’s body, with the head and limbs removed, and the dismembered body parts placed in garbage bags.

Police believe that Saleh’s sister interrupted Haspil while he was dismembering the body, and he took the opportunity to escape through a service exit.

“We think his intent was to get rid of the body parts and go back and clean it up and make it look like nothing happened. He left before he finished the job,” a source told the New York Daily News.

New York City’s medical examiner concluded Saleh died from multiple stab wounds. Police had previously described the murder as a hit job, as it looked like a “professional” killing.

The New York Times reported that Haspil had allegedly stolen tens of thousands of dollars from Saleh. Instead of turning Haspil in to the police, Saleh organized a payment plan for Haspil to pay back the stolen money.

In an emotional statement, Saleh’s family described him as a “brilliant and innovative mind,” who “made sure to never leave anyone behind.”

Saleh was born in Saudi Arabia to Bangledeshi parents, before relocating to Poughkeepsie, New York.

He graduated from Bentley University in 2009. His first entrepreneurial success came with the creation of the app PrankDial, which earned him $10 million.

He also created ride-sharing apps Pathao, in Bangledesh, and Gokada, in Nigeria.

Gokada released a statement noting Saleh’s passion for Nigeria.

“He believed young Nigerians were extremely bright and talented individuals who would flourish if just given the right opportunity,” it read.