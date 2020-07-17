Khloe Kardashian Shares How Watching Mom And Dad Helped Her Co-Parenting Relationship With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian says the co-parenting relationship between her mother, Kris Jenner, stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner and father, Robert Kardashian, Sr., was a major influence on her current situation with ex Tristan Thompson.

According to People, the Good American founder spoke about what it was like growing up with three parents in her household. She said the trio were always amicable around her and her siblings, which is something she’s learning to do for her and Tristan’s daughter, True Thompson.

“Having my parents and seeing how seamlessly it seemed that they did it, we never knew anything negative,” she shared. “I’m sure it was difficult for them too but we never knew anything negative.”

The mother of one then shared how her stepfather and biological father had a special relationship on their own while the former attorney was still alive. She said they often went golfing together and both Kris and Caitlyn ensured Robert was an active person in their youngest daughters’ lives. Khloe recalled her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, referring to her dad as their “uncle.”

Seeing how her parents were able to put their personal feelings aside to keep their family together was something the entrepreneur says she wanted to make possible with Tristan. Although the couple broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with family friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019, she said they had to come together for their 2-year-old child. Despite the comments that she receives for her decision to be friends with her ex, she explained that she needed to put her personal feelings aside so Tristan can remain in True’s life.

“So many people don’t understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first,” she explained. “If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don’t make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can.”

Since welcoming Tristan back into her life, Khloe has often gushed about his role as a father to their baby girl. In a resurfaced clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star complimented her ex by saying how he’s a phenomenal dad. She also said the two are in a more positive space and want to remain that way for as long as possible.

Kris and Robert Sr. divorced in 1991 after 13 years of marriage and four children. She then married Caitlyn the same year her divorce was finalized, and they stayed married until 2015. Today, the momager is in a relationship with Corey Gamble.