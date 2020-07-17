Chelsea Handler Covers Cleavage With Two Face Masks And Works Out In The Revealing Makeshift Top

Chelsea encouraged her Instagram followers to wear face masks on any part of their bodies.

Chelsea Handler used her ample assets to encourage her 3.9 million Instagram followers to do their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by wearing face masks. On Friday, the 45-year-old comedian shared a video that showed her rocking two of the protective facial coverings on her breasts.

Chelsea was working out in an outdoor area that appeared to be her backyard. Instead of wearing a sports bra, she had fashioned a makeshift top by tying the elastic ear loops of two disposable blue masks together. Her creation resembled a strapless string bikini that left little to the imagination. She was also sporting one of the coverings over her nose and mouth as it was designed to be worn.

The former talk show host teamed her skimpy top with gray knee-length workout leggings. The skintight bottoms had a high waist that hit right below the navel. On her feet, she wore pair of white trainers. Her blond hair was pulled back in a bun.

Chelsea was standing on a wooden walkway surrounding a pool. A massive white float was drifting in the water beside her. At the beginning of the video, she was at the opposite end of the walkway from whoever was filming her.

Chelsea was holding two 15-pound dumbbells, which she had hoisted up right above her shoulders. She began doing walking lunges as an unidentified observer looked on. He was also masked up and appeared to be her trainer. When Chelsea reached the camera, she shared a message for her viewers.

Chelsea begged her fans to start covering up their faces because she would like “to have fun again.” She also suggested that Americans are currently “abusing our healthcare workers.”

The video ended with Chelsea advising her viewers to place masks on any part of their body. As she spoke, she raised her arms up in the air and slowly jogged away from the camera. So far, her upload has racked up over 100,00 likes.

“This is the leadership we need,” wrote one of her Instagram followers in response to her post.

“Wait why does the mask top actually look good on you?” another fan remarked.

“2020 bikini of the year,” read a third message.

“A body as incredible as your brain! You’re awesome,” a fourth commenter gushed.

This isn’t the first time Chelsea has created a unique garment using unconventional materials. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she had her fans in hysterics when she used flesh-colored body tape from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line to cover up her chest during a trip to the beach. She created a swimsuit of sorts by also wearing a pair of the brand’s solutionwear shorts.