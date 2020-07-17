Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Her Cancer Is Back, Says She Will Not Retire

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced on Friday that her cancer has returned, and she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As reported by CNN, Ginsburg used her statement to make it clear she has no plans to retire.

In her statement, Ginsburg revealed that she is taking the medication gemcitabine to combat her recurrent cancer and claimed medical professionals recently discovered lesions on her liver. However, she said her recent hospitalizations were to treat an infection and remove gallstones.

Notably, Ginsburg made headlines on Monday when she went to the hospital after experiencing chills and fever. One day later, she underwent a medical procedure to clean out a bile duct from last August, which was placed during the treatment of pancreas tumors. According to Ginsburg, these hospitalizations were not related to her recent cancer procedures.

Despite her struggles and setbacks, Ginsburg appeared optimistic about her battle.

“Immunotherapy first essayed proved unsuccessful. The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results. Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.”

Ginsburg claimed that her most recent hospital scan showed a “significant reduction of the liver lesions” and no signs of new disease. She claimed to be “tolerating” her cancer regimen “well” and said she is “encouraged” by its current success.

“I will continue bi-weekly chemotherapy to keep my cancer at bay, and am able to maintain an active daily routine,” she wrote. “Throughout, I have kept up with opinion writing and all other Court work.”

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she concluded her statement.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Ginsburg was appointed to her current position by former U.S. president Bill Clinton and has been treated for cancer four times since she joined the federal judiciary in 1993. As reported by CBC News, she was treated for colorectal cancer in 1999. In 2009, she received medical attention for pancreatic cancer. In December 2018, she underwent lung surgery to remove cancerous growths. Outside of her cancer struggles, Ginsburg broke her ribs in late 2018 after a fall.

Per Politico, Ginsburg’s ongoing health problems have been the focus of interest from both Democratic and Republican politicians. If her seat were to become available, President Donald Trump would be able to make his third appointment to the highest court in the United States, and it would be the first time he replaces a liberal justice. Such a replacement would could a right-ward shift that would be felt for decades.